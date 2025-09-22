Aurora Solar Software Engineering Manager Salaries
The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Aurora Solar ranges from $198K to $270K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Aurora Solar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Average Total Compensation
$212K-$256K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$198K$212K$256K$270K
Common Range
Possible Range
At Aurora Solar, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
FAQ
What is the highest Software Engineering Manager salary at Aurora Solar in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Aurora Solar in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $270,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Aurora Solar Software Engineering Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aurora Solar for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $198,050.