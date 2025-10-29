Company Directory
Aurizn
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Aurizn Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Australia package at Aurizn totals A$80.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Aurizn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aurizn
Data Scientist
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Total per annum
A$80.3K
Level
-
Base salary
A$80.3K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Aurizn?
Block logo
+A$89.4K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.8K
Datadog logo
+A$53.9K
Verily logo
+A$33.9K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Aurizn in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$95,443. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aurizn for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$80,279.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aurizn

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • See all companies →

Other Resources