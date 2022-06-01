Aura Salaries

Company Directory
Aura's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $258,700 for a Customer Success at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aura. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Product Manager
Median $176K
Accountant
$84.6K

Corporate Development
$137K
Customer Success
$259K
Data Scientist
$172K
Electrical Engineer
$124K
Management Consultant
$84.6K
Marketing
$139K
UX Researcher
$159K
El rol con mayor salario reportado en Aura es Éxito del Cliente at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $258,700. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Aura es $138,250.

