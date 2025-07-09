Company Directory
AUO
AUO Salaries

AUO's salary ranges from $25,647 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer at the low-end to $122,400 for a Technical Programme Manager at the high-end. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $29K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $27.5K
Business Development
$33.9K

Electrical Engineer
$25.6K
Hardware Engineer
$48.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$27.6K
Product Manager
$35.7K
Technical Programme Manager
$122K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AUO is Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AUO is $31,436.

Other Resources