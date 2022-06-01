Company Directory
AuditBoard
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AuditBoard Salaries

AuditBoard's salary ranges from $52,735 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $238,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AuditBoard. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $195K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $238K
Sales
Median $190K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Human Resources
$175K
Programme Manager
$100K
Project Manager
$52.7K
Recruiter
$80.4K
Sales Engineer
$194K
Software Engineering Manager
$213K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At AuditBoard, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AuditBoard is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $238,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AuditBoard is $190,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AuditBoard

Related Companies

  • Bloomberg
  • BCG
  • Glassdoor
  • McKinsey
  • Mozilla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources