Audible Salaries

Audible's salary ranges from $53,890 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $525,300 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Audible. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SDE I $178K
SDE II $301K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Intelligence Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $225K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $360K

Product Manager
Median $220K
Programme Manager
Median $137K
Recruiter
Median $150K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $192K
Business Operations
$53.9K
Business Analyst
$112K
Financial Analyst
$161K
Human Resources
$169K
Information Technologist (IT)
$525K
Legal
$393K
Management Consultant
$101K
Marketing Operations
$189K
UX Researcher
$168K
Vesting Schedule

5%

Yr 1

15%

Yr 2

40%

Yr 3

40%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-Yr (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-Yr (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-Yr (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-Yr (20.00% semi-annually)

25%

Yr 1

35%

Yr 2

40%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 35% vests in the 2nd-Yr (35.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-Yr (40.00% annually)

FAQs

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Audible je Informatolog (IT) at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $525,300. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Audible je $178,375.

