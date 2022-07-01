Company Directory
Athelas
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Athelas Salaries

Athelas's salary ranges from $35,175 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $207,834 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Athelas. Last updated: 10/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Administrative Assistant
$50.8K
Business Operations Manager
$169K
Marketing Operations
$95.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Product Manager
$208K
Software Engineer
$35.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Athelas, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Athelas is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,834. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Athelas is $95,769.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Athelas

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources