Aston Software Engineer Salaries in Belarus

The median Software Engineer compensation in Belarus package at Aston totals BYN 121K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Aston's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
Aston
Software Engineer
Total per annum
BYN 121K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base salary
BYN 121K
Stock (/yr)
BYN 0
Bonus
BYN 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aston in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 139,977. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aston for the Software Engineer role in Belarus is BYN 120,658.

