ASSURANCE IQ Salaries

ASSURANCE IQ's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in United States at the low-end to $261,300 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASSURANCE IQ. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $156K
Accountant
$93.1K
Data Scientist
$152K

Marketing
$93.5K
Marketing Operations
$63.3K
Product Designer
$186K
Program Manager
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$261K
Technical Program Manager
$173K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ASSURANCE IQ, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-YR (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-YR (30.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ASSURANCE IQ is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASSURANCE IQ is $152,348.

