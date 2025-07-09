Company Directory
Aspen Dental
Aspen Dental Salaries

Aspen Dental's salary ranges from $42,806 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $331,650 for a Physician at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aspen Dental. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Business Analyst
$116K
Data Scientist
$114K

Information Technologist (IT)
$42.8K
Physician
$332K
FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Aspen Dental es Médico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $331,650. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Aspen Dental es $115,575.

