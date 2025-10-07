Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Arm ranges from £43.3K per year for Grade 2 to £178K per year for Grade 6. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £131K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Grade 2
£43.3K
£36.7K
£4.7K
£1.9K
Grade 3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 4
£120K
£74.1K
£41.1K
£4.7K
Grade 5
£146K
£86.6K
£55.9K
£3.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)