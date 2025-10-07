DevOps Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Arm totals £117K per year for Grade 4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £91.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Grade 2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 4
£117K
£78.4K
£34.7K
£3.9K
Grade 5
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)