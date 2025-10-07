ASIC Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Arm ranges from £35.4K per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to £187K per year for Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £109K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
£35.4K
£32.5K
£2.9K
£0
Hardware Engineer
£71.1K
£50.2K
£15K
£6K
Senior Hardware Engineer
£97.6K
£68.7K
£27.4K
£1.4K
Staff Hardware Engineer
£147K
£92.1K
£50.8K
£3.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)