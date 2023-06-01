Company Directory
AppOmni
AppOmni Salaries

AppOmni's salary ranges from $150,750 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $326,625 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppOmni. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$159K
Product Manager
$327K
Software Engineering Manager
$229K

Technical Programme Manager
$156K
UX Researcher
$151K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AppOmni is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppOmni is $159,200.

