The average Programme Manager total compensation in United States at AppLovin ranges from $138K to $196K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AppLovin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$156K - $185K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$138K$156K$185K$196K
Common Range
Possible Range

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Programme Manager at AppLovin in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppLovin for the Programme Manager role in United States is $137,700.

