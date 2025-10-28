Product Manager compensation in Germany at AppLovin totals €102K per year for Senior Product Manager 2. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AppLovin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Manager 2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Product Manager 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Product Manager 2
€102K
€90.9K
€0
€11.1K
100%
YR 1
At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)