AppLovin Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Germany at AppLovin totals €102K per year for Senior Product Manager 2. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AppLovin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

€92.9K - €108K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€81.9K€92.9K€108K€119K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Manager 2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Product Manager 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Product Manager 2
€102K
€90.9K
€0
€11.1K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at AppLovin in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €118,890. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppLovin for the Product Manager role in Germany is €81,924.

