The average Product Designer total compensation in Canada at AppLovin ranges from CA$61.4K to CA$89.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AppLovin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$69.7K - CA$80.9K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$61.4KCA$69.7KCA$80.9KCA$89.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at AppLovin in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$89,177. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppLovin for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$61,450.

