Applied Medical Salaries

Applied Medical's salary ranges from $53,345 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $163,660 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Applied Medical. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $70K
Biomedical Engineer
$75.4K
Corporate Development
$80.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Information Technologist (IT)
$164K
Software Engineer
$53.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
The highest paying role reported at Applied Medical is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Medical is $77,888.

