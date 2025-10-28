Technical Writer compensation in United States at Apple totals $252K per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT4
$252K
$155K
$83.3K
$14K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)