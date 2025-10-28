Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $379K per year for M1 to $1.42M per year for D1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $541K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
M1
$379K
$219K
$134K
$26.7K
M2
$552K
$271K
$236K
$44.5K
M3
$800K
$309K
$420K
$70.9K
D1
$1.42M
$354K
$901K
$163K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)