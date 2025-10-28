Project Manager compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $141K per year for ICT2 to $223K per year for ICT6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
$141K
$110K
$18.3K
$12.2K
ICT3
$194K
$145K
$41.2K
$8K
ICT4
$227K
$161K
$52K
$13.8K
ICT5
$351K
$206K
$117K
$28.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)