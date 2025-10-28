Company Directory
Apple
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Investment Banker

  • All Investment Banker Salaries

Apple Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in India at Apple ranges from ₹2.48M to ₹3.39M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.66M - ₹3.21M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.48M₹2.66M₹3.21M₹3.39M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Investment Banker submissions at Apple to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Apple logo
+₹3.9M
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Investment Banker offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Apple in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,388,536. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Investment Banker role in India is ₹2,482,979.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Apple

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Affirm
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • See all companies →

Other Resources