Apple
Apple Business Development Salaries

Business Development compensation in Brazil at Apple totals R$531K per year for ICT3. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$644K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
ICT3
R$531K
R$442K
R$62.4K
R$26.9K
ICT4
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
ICT5
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Apple in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$777,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Business Development role in Brazil is R$777,740.

Other Resources