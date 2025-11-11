Company Directory
Appian
  Solution Architect

  Cloud Architect

Appian Cloud Architect Salaries

The median Cloud Architect compensation in United States package at Appian totals $185K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Appian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Median Package
company icon
Appian
Solution Architect
West McLean, VA
Total per annum
$185K
Level
Solution Architect 2
Base salary
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cloud Architect at Appian in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $242,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appian for the Cloud Architect role in United States is $172,400.

Other Resources