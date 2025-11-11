Appian Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Northern Virginia Washington DC

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at Appian ranges from $121K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $155K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $130K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Appian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Appian ?

