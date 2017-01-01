Company Directory
Appex Innovation
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Appex Innovation that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Appex Innovation delivers a cutting-edge health technology platform empowering healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to develop and implement transformative e-health solutions. Our intuitive ecosystem streamlines the creation, management, and visualization of digital health initiatives while fostering meaningful user engagement. By seamlessly integrating innovation with accessibility, we're enabling our partners to address modern healthcare challenges through customizable, data-driven solutions that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

    appexinnovation.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    56
    Number of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Appex Innovation

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources