AppearMe
    AppearMe is a legal startup that connects litigators with appearance, deposition, and freelance attorneys in just 60 seconds. It is a real-time and on-demand solution that allows attorneys to find help 10 minutes before an appearance or even a month in advance. With over 10,000 registered attorneys, AppearMe covers various areas of law and provides a quick and efficient way to find an appearance attorney. The app is easy to use, taking only a few minutes to upload case information and find an attorney. It is affordable for those seeking an appearance attorney and profitable for those making appearances. Attorneys can use the app to both find attorneys and make appearances, allowing for better scheduling and income generation.

    http://www.AppearMe.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
