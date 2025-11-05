Company Directory
AppDirect Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Montreal

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal at AppDirect ranges from CA$83K per year for P1 to CA$145K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Montreal package totals CA$110K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AppDirect's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
Software Engineer
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$124K
CA$118K
CA$2.4K
CA$3.4K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$145K
CA$136K
CA$465.5
CA$9.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At AppDirect, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AppDirect in Greater Montreal sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$159,303. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppDirect for the Software Engineer role in Greater Montreal is CA$112,281.

