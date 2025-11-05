AppDirect Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Montreal

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal at AppDirect ranges from CA$83K per year for P1 to CA$145K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Montreal package totals CA$110K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AppDirect's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) CA$83K CA$79.3K CA$0 CA$3.7K P2 Software Engineer CA$120K CA$106K CA$2.7K CA$10.8K P3 Senior Software Engineer CA$124K CA$118K CA$2.4K CA$3.4K P4 Staff Software Engineer CA$145K CA$136K CA$465.5 CA$9.3K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At AppDirect, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

