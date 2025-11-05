Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal at AppDirect ranges from CA$83K per year for P1 to CA$145K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Montreal package totals CA$110K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AppDirect's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
CA$124K
CA$118K
CA$2.4K
CA$3.4K
P4
CA$145K
CA$136K
CA$465.5
CA$9.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At AppDirect, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)