Apollo.io Salaries

Apollo.io's salary ranges from $59,069 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $306,460 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apollo.io. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
L4 $59.1K
L5 $78.3K
L6 $97.6K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $280K
Business Operations Manager
$186K

Business Analyst
$164K
Data Scientist
$253K
Graphic Designer
$212K
Human Resources
$151K
Marketing
$114K
Product Designer
$284K
Product Design Manager
$243K
Recruiter
$219K
Software Engineering Manager
$306K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Apollo.io, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apollo.io is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apollo.io is $199,020.

