Apollo Global Management Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at Apollo Global Management totals $283K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Apollo Global Management's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Apollo Global Management
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$283K
Level
-
Base salary
$218K
Stock (/yr)
$65K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Apollo Global Management?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Apollo Global Management in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $815,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apollo Global Management for the Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $275,000.

