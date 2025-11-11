Company Directory
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Apex Fintech Solutions totals $107K per year for Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Apex Fintech Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$107K
$97.5K
$0
$9.8K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Apex Fintech Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Apex Fintech Solutions in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $143,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apex Fintech Solutions for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $120,000.

