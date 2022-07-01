Apex Fintech Solutions Salaries

Company Directory
Apex Fintech Solutions's salary ranges from $47,264 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $200,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apex Fintech Solutions. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Business Analyst
$90K

Data Scientist
$111K
Human Resources
$163K
Information Technologist (IT)
$47.3K
Programme Manager
$80.4K
Sales
$163K
The highest paying role reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is $121,275.

