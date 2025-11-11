Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Melbourne Area at ANZ ranges from A$109K per year for Junior Software Engineer to A$189K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Melbourne Area package totals A$144K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
A$109K
A$109K
A$0
A$503.7
Software Engineer
A$131K
A$128K
A$0
A$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
A$189K
A$184K
A$0
A$4.3K
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
