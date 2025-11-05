Software Engineer compensation in Greater Melbourne Area at ANZ ranges from A$115K per year for Junior Software Engineer to A$216K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Melbourne Area package totals A$166K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
A$115K
A$114K
A$0
A$978.3
Software Engineer
A$135K
A$132K
A$0
A$2.7K
Senior Software Engineer
A$182K
A$179K
A$0
A$2.9K
Lead Software Engineer
A$216K
A$207K
A$0
A$9.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
