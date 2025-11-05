Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at ANZ ranges from ₹1.8M per year for Junior Software Engineer to ₹3.46M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.79M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title