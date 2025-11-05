Data Scientist compensation in Greater Melbourne Area at ANZ ranges from A$126K per year for Data Scientist to A$171K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Greater Melbourne Area package totals A$119K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Data Scientist
A$126K
A$121K
A$0
A$5K
Senior Data Scientist
A$171K
A$159K
A$0
A$11.6K
Lead Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***