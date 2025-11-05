Company Directory
Anyscale
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Anyscale Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Anyscale totals $350K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Anyscale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Anyscale
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$350K
Level
L7
Base salary
$350K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
14 Years
What are the career levels at Anyscale?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Anyscale, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Anyscale in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $525,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anyscale for the Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $322,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Anyscale

Related Companies

  • Socure
  • Higher Logic
  • Womply
  • Sofar Ocean
  • Rubrik
  • See all companies →

Other Resources