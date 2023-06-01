Company Directory
AnyRoad
AnyRoad Salaries

AnyRoad's salary ranges from $157,080 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $307,656 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AnyRoad. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$308K
Product Designer
$157K
Software Engineer
$194K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AnyRoad is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $307,656. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AnyRoad is $194,025.

