Anta Salaries

Anta's salary ranges from $62,356 in total compensation per year for a Fashion Designer at the low-end to $133,718 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anta. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Fashion Designer
$62.4K
Human Resources
$109K
Software Engineer
$109K

Software Engineering Manager
$134K
Solution Architect
$82.9K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Anta is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anta is $109,001.

