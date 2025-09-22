Company Directory
Ant Group
Ant Group Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in China package at Ant Group totals CN¥638K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ant Group's total compensation packages.

Hangzhou, ZJ, China
CN¥638K
hidden
CN¥488K
CN¥0
CN¥150K
2-4 Years
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Ant Group?

CN¥1.15M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Ant Group in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥881,043. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ant Group for the Data Scientist role in China is CN¥590,640.

