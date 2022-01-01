Company Directory
Ant Group
Ant Group Salaries

Ant Group's salary ranges from $54,398 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in China at the low-end to $220,743 for a Business Analyst in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ant Group. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69.5K
Product Manager
Median $87.6K
Business Analyst
$221K

Business Development
$56K
Data Scientist
$90.6K
Marketing
$121K
Marketing Operations
$167K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Project Manager
$54.4K
Solution Architect
$146K
FAQs

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Ant Group är Verksamhetsanalytiker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $220,743. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Ant Group är $89,118.

