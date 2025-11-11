Ansys Production Software Engineer Salaries

Production Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ansys ranges from $124K per year for P2 to $139K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 Software Engineer 2 $124K $114K $3.7K $6.7K P3 Senior Software Engineer $139K $121K $13.1K $5K P4 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Ansys ?

