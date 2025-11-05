Ansys Software Engineer Salaries in Spain

Software Engineer compensation in Spain at Ansys ranges from €45.7K per year for P2 to €70.5K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €61.1K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) € -- € -- € -- € -- P2 Software Engineer 2 €45.7K €38.6K €4.8K €2.4K P3 Senior Software Engineer €70.5K €55.4K €12.3K €2.9K P4 Lead Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- View 4 More Levels

+ €50.9K + €78.1K + €17.5K + €30.7K + €19.3K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Ansys ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title