Ansys Software Engineer Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Ansys ranges from ₹1.7M per year for P1 to ₹3.19M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹1.84M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) ₹1.7M ₹1.67M ₹0 ₹38.3K P2 Software Engineer 2 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- P3 Senior Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- P4 Lead Software Engineer ₹3.19M ₹2.96M ₹0 ₹226K View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

