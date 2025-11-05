Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at Ansys ranges from $86K per year for P1 to $140K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $129K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$86K
$78.3K
$5.3K
$2.4K
P2
$114K
$95.1K
$9.8K
$9.2K
P3
$135K
$108K
$15.4K
$11.7K
P4
$140K
$113K
$16K
$11.7K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
