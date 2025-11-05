Company Directory
Ansys
Ansys Software Engineer Salaries in Pittsburgh Area

Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at Ansys ranges from $86K per year for P1 to $140K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $129K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$86K
$78.3K
$5.3K
$2.4K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$114K
$95.1K
$9.8K
$9.2K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$135K
$108K
$15.4K
$11.7K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$140K
$113K
$16K
$11.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ansys in Pittsburgh Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansys for the Software Engineer role in Pittsburgh Area is $120,000.

