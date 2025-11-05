Software Engineer compensation in India at Ansys ranges from ₹1.93M per year for P1 to ₹3.9M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.37M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹1.93M
₹1.72M
₹155K
₹59.4K
P2
₹2.6M
₹2.09M
₹284K
₹225K
P3
₹3.95M
₹3.05M
₹801K
₹103K
P4
₹3.9M
₹3.24M
₹481K
₹186K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title