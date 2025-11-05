Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Ansys ranges from ₹2.1M per year for P1 to ₹4.61M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.84M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹2.1M
₹1.79M
₹258K
₹43.3K
P2
₹2.74M
₹2.12M
₹342K
₹281K
P3
₹4.46M
₹3.36M
₹962K
₹138K
P4
₹4.61M
₹3.72M
₹769K
₹130K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
