Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Ansys ranges from CA$79.7K per year for P1 to CA$117K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$108K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) CA$79.7K CA$76.5K CA$0 CA$3.2K P2 Software Engineer 2 CA$112K CA$97.9K CA$8.2K CA$6.2K P3 Senior Software Engineer CA$117K CA$105K CA$8.9K CA$3.6K P4 Lead Software Engineer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

