Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Ansys ranges from CA$79.7K per year for P1 to CA$117K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$108K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$79.7K
CA$76.5K
CA$0
CA$3.2K
P2
CA$112K
CA$97.9K
CA$8.2K
CA$6.2K
P3
CA$117K
CA$105K
CA$8.9K
CA$3.6K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
