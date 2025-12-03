Company Directory
Recruiter compensation in United States at Ansys totals $99K per year for P2. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$100K - $114K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$87.5K$100K$114K$127K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 4 More Levels
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Ansys in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $127,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansys for the Recruiter role in United States is $87,480.

