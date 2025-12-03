Recruiter compensation in United States at Ansys totals $99K per year for P2. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
