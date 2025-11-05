Ansys Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Pittsburgh Area

Mechanical Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at Ansys ranges from $91K per year to $163K. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $100K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 $109K $101K $1.7K $6.4K P3 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P4 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Ansys ?

